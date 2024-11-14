Huntington National Bank Has $91.79 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $91,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,890 shares of company stock valued at $43,008,837 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $213.18 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.86 and a 1-year high of $215.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

