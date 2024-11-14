Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $241.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.88 and a 200-day moving average of $260.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $200.36 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

