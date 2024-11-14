Huntington National Bank Sells 5,638 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $410.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.25. The firm has a market cap of $407.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.14 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

