HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at HWH International

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,034,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,264,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,755.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HWH International Stock Performance

HWH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,873. HWH International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International ( NASDAQ:HWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

