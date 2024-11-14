IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 45,350 shares traded.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IBC Advanced Alloys
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.