IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 45,350 shares traded.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

