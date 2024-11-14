iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
iCAD Price Performance
NASDAQ ICAD opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.47. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.65.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iCAD
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.