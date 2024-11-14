iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.47. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 14.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

