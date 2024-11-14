ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 2,076 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,126,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after buying an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

EXC stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

