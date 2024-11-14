Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Idorsia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

