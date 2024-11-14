Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 3,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

