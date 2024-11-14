Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Infineon Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 234,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. New Street Research upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

