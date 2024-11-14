InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Performance

IFRX stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.