Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

