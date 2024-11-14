ING Groep NV Has $48.76 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91,832 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.09. The company had a trading volume of 497,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

