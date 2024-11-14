ING Groep NV Has $64.30 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $64,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $597.51. 667,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,005. The company has a market capitalization of $549.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

