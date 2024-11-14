ING Groep NV Sells 194,540 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 194,540 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

UBER traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.97. 6,291,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,100,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

