Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Posts Earnings Results

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

