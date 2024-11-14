Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,552 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 1.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 1.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 627.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

