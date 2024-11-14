Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Inseego Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $54.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

