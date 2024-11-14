Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Purchases A$14,687.50 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.75 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,687.50 ($9,662.83).
Ewen Crouch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Ewen Crouch purchased 1,250 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.29 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,112.50 ($9,284.54).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
About Corporate Travel Management
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.
