Insider Buying: Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Insider Purchases 25,316 Shares of Stock

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Garrood bought 25,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £17,974.36 ($23,130.05).

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 0.1 %

Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 89.70 ($1.15) on Thursday. Empiric Student Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.10 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.35 million, a PE ratio of 995.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.73.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

