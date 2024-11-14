Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,660 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,852,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,489,289.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $142,628.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MIO opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIO. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Featured Articles

