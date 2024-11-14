Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,784.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

AMPH stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 420,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,377. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

