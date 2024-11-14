Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,554.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 1,861,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

