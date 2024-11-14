Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider Maya Prosor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,580. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMND traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. 1,622,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,907. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 93.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Lemonade by 17.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 99.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 1,647.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

