Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells 3,096 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $75,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,629.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50.

On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 53,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

