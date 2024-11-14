Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells 495,542 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,845. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

