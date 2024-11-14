IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.87). Approximately 431,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 434,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.89).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.15) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,365.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 369 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.49.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

