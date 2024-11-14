Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,534.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $240,296. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

