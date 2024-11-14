Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

