Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $202,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $562,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,843 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

