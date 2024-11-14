Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $575,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,970,506. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.15 and a one year high of $242.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

