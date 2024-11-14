Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,910. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

