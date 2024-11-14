Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 534.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,231,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,296. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

