Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.01. 100,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

