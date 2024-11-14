Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $128.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

