Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) to Issue GBX 26.30 Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.30 ($0.34) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ICG traded down GBX 26 ($0.33) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,052 ($26.41). 4,825,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,170.92. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.75 and a beta of 1.97. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,852 ($23.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,448 ($31.50).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.46) price target for the company.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. We utilize a fabless business model and specialize in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.