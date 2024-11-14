International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 59,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,804. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

