International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 502,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 575,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 536,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.