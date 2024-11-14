International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 187,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 78,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.77. 197,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

