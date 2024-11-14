Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the October 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.