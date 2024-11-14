Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 77390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.