Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $510.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,082,660. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $515.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.