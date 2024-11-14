Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

