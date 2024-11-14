Investors Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $196.24 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $199.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,452.69, a PEG ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

