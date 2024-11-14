Investors Buy High Volume of Zscaler Call Options (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 18,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,712 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.73.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $209.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.63 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13,498.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 283,201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $47,217,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,660,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,954,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.