Investors Buy Large Volume of Cloudflare Call Options (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 24,325 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,835 call options.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,576. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,576. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,043 shares of company stock valued at $39,737,342. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.16. 5,782,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

