Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 63,750 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,211% compared to the typical volume of 4,863 put options.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 13,159,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,573. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

