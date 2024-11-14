Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $270.00 and last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 5814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $14.46 per share. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Investors Title by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth $230,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

