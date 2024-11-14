iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP opened at $100.62 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

