iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,408,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,053,844. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

